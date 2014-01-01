© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ice Cream Truck Switches From Jingles To Text Messages

Published January 1, 2014 at 6:04 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Sweden's icy winter keeps a lot of people indoors, so one enterprising ice cream truck driver took to playing his truck's jingle louder so residents could hear. So loud, in fact, that people complained. Which led the ice cream company to come up with a quieter substitute to the traditional jingle: texting. Though you have to wonder if the whoosh or the ding of a text really says ice cream coming your way, get ready. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

