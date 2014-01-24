© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Grammar Guerrillas' Correct Cambridge Street Signs

Published January 24, 2014 at 4:00 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

When Cambridge, England, removed apostrophes from its street signs, grammarians were aghast. The city council said apostrophes could confuse people, especially emergency services. So in the home of one of the world's great universities, no more did Paul possess Paul's Court or scholars possess Scholars' Walk.

Yesterday, though, the apostrophes reappeared, inked-in by what the Daily Mail calls Grammar Guerrillas.

