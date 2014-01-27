British Police Aren't Just Clownin' Around

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the past year, London police have managed to mention clowns 117 times in their reports. Really. There were suspects dressed as clowns, one with clown-like shoes and another with hair like Krusty the Clown. Clowns were victims. One wearing a black and white Pierrott suit was robbed. And then there were the cases where people responded sufficiently fiercely to being called a clown that the police got involved. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.