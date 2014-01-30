'First Porsche' Found In Warehouse After 112 Years

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It once was lost and now, is found - the world's first Porsche. The car company says Ferdinand Porsche's horse and carriage business was going badly in the 1890s, so he switched to motorized vehicles.

His first car drove through Vienna, but was later left in a warehouse. Now, it's rediscovered after 112 years, with a top speed of 22. Too bad it wasn't a 22-year-old Porsche that goes 112.

