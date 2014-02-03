© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
At 102, Frenchman Sets Speed Cycling Record

Published February 3, 2014 at 4:00 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Robert Marchand was young, he was told he was too small to be a professional cyclist. He never got bigger but he did get older and finally, the Frenchman took up the sport, as his physiologist put it, after all the people who dissuaded him from doing so were dead. Last Friday at 102, Marchand set the world record for speed cycling by a centenarian, beating the previous world record holder - himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

