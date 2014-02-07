TV's Dr. House Helps Solve Medical Mystery

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A patient in Germany had a combination of symptoms that was puzzling doctors for months: heart failure, blindness, swollen lymph nodes. He was referred to a diagnostic specialist, who happens to be a fan of the medical TV drama "House." The specialist was able to make a diagnosis based on an episode. The problem: cobalt poisoning from a hip replacement. The man is now OK, thanks to TV, though the attending doctor says a quick Internet search would have yielded the same diagnosis.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.