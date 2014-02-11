State Dinner To Fete French President Hollande

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Tonight's White House state dinner in honor of France's president appears aimed at wowing him with all things French. Guests will greet Francois Hollande amid 19th century Parisian gilded sofas, then they head to a heated tent outside transformed into a scene right out of one of Claude Monet's famous paintings of water lilies.

The dinner is made of American ingredients but may still remind Hollande of home. Dishes include quail eggs and caviar.