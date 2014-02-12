© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Mexican State Bans Baby Names Including Facebook

Published February 12, 2014 at 4:00 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

If you live in the Mexican State of Sonora, you may not name your next child Facebook, one of 60 baby names state officials banned, all of them used at least once, but no more. You can't call a child Martian, as someone did, nor can use Circumcision or Lady Di or Juan Calzone, which translates as Juan Panties. Officials say the names put kids at the risk of bullying. But really, I'm not sure who would mess with a kid who really was named Rambo.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World