Mexican State Bans Baby Names Including Facebook

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

If you live in the Mexican State of Sonora, you may not name your next child Facebook, one of 60 baby names state officials banned, all of them used at least once, but no more. You can't call a child Martian, as someone did, nor can use Circumcision or Lady Di or Juan Calzone, which translates as Juan Panties. Officials say the names put kids at the risk of bullying. But really, I'm not sure who would mess with a kid who really was named Rambo.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.