Ukraine Parliament Votes President Out Of Power

(SOUNDBITE OF GUNSHOTS)

RATH: The images from Kiev this week look like scenes from a revolution - riots, giant statues of former leaders being toppled, crowds chanting for the removal of President Viktor Yanukovych. Scores were killed, and hundreds injured as the capital city seemed to spiral out of control.

(SOUNDBITE OF SHOUTING)

RATH: Then on Friday, news that a peace deal had been reached.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

RATH: President Yanukovych would remain in office, but his powers would be reduced, and there would be a new election by the end of the year. But earlier today, Ukraine's parliament voted to remove him from office. Opposition leaders have taken control of the presidential palace outside Kiev. Yanukovych has fled the capital, but he says he will not resign.