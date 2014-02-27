© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Once Again, North Korea Fires Missiles To Send Message

By Mark Memmott
Published February 27, 2014 at 6:43 AM CST
In Pyongyang, North Korea, last July, this short-range missile was among the military hardware on parade.
In Pyongyang, North Korea, last July, this short-range missile was among the military hardware on parade.

"North Korea fired four projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles off its southeast coast Thursday," South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports, citing a "South Korean defense ministry official" as its source.

Reuters notes that "the firing came days after the beginning of annual joint U.S. and South Korean military exercises which the North routinely denounces as preparation for war."

The Guardian adds that "North Korea regularly carries out short-range missile tests, and has used them before to display its anger at the annual military exercises. Observers said the tests were unlikely to trigger a significant rise in military tensions."

The missiles fired Thursday are believed to have had a range of about 125 miles.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WorldNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott