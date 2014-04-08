Some Americans Find It Hard To Pinpoint Ukraine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a geography note.

Ukraine is in Europe next to Russia. We say this because academics asked 2,000 Americans to find Ukraine on a world map and most could not. Most did put it in Europe or Asia but some put Ukraine in Alaska, Brazil or Utah. Researchers told The Washington Post of a connection, too. The less people know about Ukraine's location, the more they favor military intervention there. Makes sense. We'd all intervene if Ukraine was in Tennessee.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.