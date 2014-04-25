Poll: Commonly Misheard Song Lyrics

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WALKING ON BROKEN GLASS")

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might know the Annie Lenox song "Walking on Broken Glass." I used to love to sing it - incorrectly. I'd blurt out: Walking on, walking on, walking back. I'm relieved to know I'm not alone. A poll in Britain has revealed the most commonly misheard lyric: Abba once again is number one.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANCING QUEEN")

GREENE: Instead of diggin' the dancing queen, many people hear that as kicking the dancing queen. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.