© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

South Korea Repaves For A 'Woman-Friendly Seoul'

By Scott Simon
Published May 31, 2014 at 6:40 AM CDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Seoul, South Korea's making some changes to its urban landscape. The mayor's office says the women-friendly Seoul campaign will make the city more comfortable for women. They say a lot of urban design focused on men when they were the sole workers in a family and that's changed. So, they're installing pink painted parking spots reserved for women that are a bit wider and longer than the average spot and closer to elevators.

They also plan to resurface sidewalks in a squishy material to make walking easier for people who wear high heels. A lot of people who wear high heels are women.

By the way, the President of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is a woman and we'll bet she can parallel park better than most men and probably anywhere she wants to. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon