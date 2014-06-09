© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Supercomputer In London Passes For Human

Published June 9, 2014 at 5:16 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's fun to talk to robots. On an iPhone, you can get Siri to call someone or play a song. But no way she'd fool anyone into thinking she's human. Then again, in London, a supercomputer has just passed something called the Turing Test. The computer was supposed to mimic a 13-year-old boy when text messaging, and more than a third of the people on a panel, were indeed, duped. Given how many hours 13-year-olds spend texting, you can imagine the designers of this computer had a lot of material to work with. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

