© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Graffiti Artist Sprays Brazil's Turmoil Across Its City Walls

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published July 4, 2014 at 3:00 PM CDT
Paulo Ito's picture of a starving child left to dine on a soccer ball has been shared more than 50,000 times on Facebook.
Paulo Ito's picture of a starving child left to dine on a soccer ball has been shared more than 50,000 times on Facebook.

Brazilian street artist Paulo Ito has captured the spirit of the World Cup with two controversial images: One depicts a starving Brazilian boy with nothing but a soccer ball to eat; the other depicts even protesters watching the games on television. They both speak to viewers worldwide about the costs of staging the mega event. Ito explains what inspired his work and what's happening in Brazil.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcastUp First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
See stories by Lulu Garcia-Navarro