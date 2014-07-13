WATCH: Russian Beachgoers Caught In Surprise Hailstorm

Bathers at a beach in Novosibirsk, central Russia, went from a stifling 105F to 71F in a matter of seconds as a cold front swept over them, dropping what is described as golf-ball sized hail.

The freak storm was captured on video (above).

The Telegraph says:

"Some people can be seen screaming and running for the cover of beach umbrellas as the hail storm intensifies, while some chose to stay in the water and one brave person sheltered under their beach towel.

"Two minutes in to the video, a girl can be heard saying: 'If we're going to die, I love you.'

"Fortunately, it appears no one was injured despite the size of the hail stones and the lack of shelter. However local media have reported that the storm caused the deaths of two three-year-old twins when a tree collapsed on the tent there were in. Another four-year-old child who was sharing the tent is also in intensive care."

