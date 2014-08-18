© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Cease-Fire In Gaza Reportedly Extended 24 Hours

By Dana Farrington
Published August 18, 2014 at 7:37 PM CDT
Palestinians look out of a window frame in the northern Gaza Strip city of Beit Hanun on Monday. Media reports say a cease-fire has been extended for 24 hours.
A cease-fire in Gaza has reportedly been extended 24 hours. Talks between the two sides have been going on for weeks with mediators in Egypt. The most recent cease-fire lasted five days.

The extension has been reported by Hamas media and Egyptian state media.

"Key issues include fishing rights and access of good and people in and out of Gaza," says NPR's Alice Fordham. She tells our Newscast Desk:

"Unlike on other, recent occasions when cease-fires have expired, there were no reports either of rockets being fired from Gaza into Israel, or of an Israeli response."

More than 2,000 Palestinians have died in the recent conflict, The Associated Press reports, citing Gaza Health Ministry official Ashraf al-Kidra.

"Thousands of homes were destroyed, and tens of thousands of people remain huddled in U.N. shelters," the AP says. "Israel lost 67 people, all but three of them soldiers."

