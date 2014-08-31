© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Rebels Reportedly Seize Part Of U.S. Embassy Compound In Tripoli

By Scott Neuman
Published August 31, 2014 at 10:39 AM CDT

Islamic militiamen in the Libyan capital have reportedly seized part of the U.S. embassy compound, which was evacuated more than a month ago amid concerns over the safety of diplomatic staff.

The Associated Press says one of its journalists "walked through the compound Sunday after the Dawn of Libya, an umbrella group for Islamist militias, invited onlookers inside. Windows at the compound had been broken, but it appeared most of the equipment there remained untouched.

"A commander for the Dawn of Libya group said his forces had entered and been in control of the compound since last week," the AP says.

A video posted online shows men crowded under a veranda and diving from a balcony into a pool below. U.S. Ambassador to Libya Deborah Jones, who uses the Twitter handle Safira Deborah, tweeted that the video appeared to have been shot at the embassy's residential annex. (Update at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sept. 1: A message on the YouTube video states that the footage is unavailable "due to a copyright claim by video libya."

On July 26, U.S. diplomats left the compound and went to neighboring Tunisia under a U.S. military escort. The State Department said embassy operations would be suspended until the security situation improved.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: September 1, 2014 at 11:00 PM CDT
A previous version of this post misidentified the name of U.S. Ambassador to Libya Deborah Jones.

Tags

WorldNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman