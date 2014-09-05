Students Mistakenly Given Answers To Exam

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene, wondering if it still counts as cheating when it's really not your fault. Students at the University of Salzburg in Austria got a pleasant surprise when they went to take their exams this week. They sat down, pencils in hand, and saw that the answers were already filled in. Nearly 150 students had been given the wrong tests. Instead of blank sheets, they were given the version meant for professors to use to grade them. The students now have the great pleasure of being retested sometime next month. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.