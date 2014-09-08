Royal Couple Kate And William Expecting Another Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their second child.

The BBC reports:

"Kensington Palace said the Queen and members of both families were delighted with the news.

"The palace said that — as when she was pregnant with Prince George — the duchess was suffering from very acute morning sickness and was being treated by doctors at Kensington Palace."

The news comes 14 months after Kate gave birth to Prince George. The newest arrival would be fourth in line for the throne, pushing Prince Harry to the No. 5 position.

The BBC says the pregnancy is "likely to generate excitement but [is] lacking the constitutional significance of Prince George's birth."

The Telegraph says it also might derail the Duchess of Cambridge's plan to take her first overseas tour, set for Malta later this month.

