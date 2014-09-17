© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Police Try To Nab Thief Who Steals Flowers From Graves

Published September 17, 2014 at 6:04 AM CDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Audie Cornish. Police in a village in England are trying to catch a thief who is stealing flowers from graves. Extra surveillance didn't work, so naturally police officers wrote the thief a poem. All we can do now to show we cared is to lay flowers at a grave for feelings we shared. Please admire, not take our bouquets and our wreaths. Pray you're not a victim of this terrible grief. Hopefully, the thief is a poet who just doesn't yet know it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World