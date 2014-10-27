© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
On Anniversary Of N.Y. Subway, A Look At Who's Taking New Steps

Published October 27, 2014 at 4:08 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The New York subway opened on this day in 1904. Riding beneath Manhattan cost a nickel. Since then, mass transit fares around the world have increased, but authorities also offer incentives to ride. And the gold standard for transit subsidies is about to be taken by Dubai. The Persian Gulf emirate wants people to take public buses. And on its public transport day, November 1, Dubai gives away prizes including almost 9 pounds of gold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

