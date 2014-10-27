© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ukrainian Parliament Candidate 'Darth Vader' Blocked From Voting

Published October 27, 2014 at 5:29 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

More on Ukraine now and one unhappy candidate for Parliament. Electrician Victor Shevchenko ran under the name Darth Vader. He showed up to vote dressed as the Star Wars villain, riding on top of a black van, blaring this "Imperial March." But when he refused to remove his mask, officials refused to let him vote. Darth Vader, who ran on a transparency platform, says, his empire will strike back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

