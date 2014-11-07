Locket Leads To Identity Of Unknown Soldier

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of how a gold locket held a key to identifying an unknown soldier. He fell in the fields of France in 1918 - World War I. His remains were discovered a few years ago, along with a locket containing a strand of hair and inscribed with the name of his Winnipeg sweetheart. The girls name was traced to the will of Canadian soldier Sidney Halliday. Thanks to a long-ago romance, Halliday will now get a full military funeral. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.