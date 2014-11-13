Egyptian Decree Permits Prisoners To Be Tried In Home Countries

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And maybe some good news for two Al-Jazeera journalists imprisoned in Egypt for almost a year now. The Australian and Egyptian-Canadian broadcasters could be freed after a decree from Egypt's president allowing foreign prisoners to be transferred to their home countries. The two were jailed, along with an Egyptian colleague, for interviewing members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, the party that was removed from power in a coup in Egypt last year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.