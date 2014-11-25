© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hotel Looking For Guests With Social Media Clout

Published November 25, 2014 at 5:41 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sometimes it's called face control when a bouncer decides if you can get in based on what you look like. Well, a hotel in Sweden is trying Facebook control. They'll let you stay for free if you have 2,000 friends on Facebook or 100,000 fans on Facebook or Instagram. Let me just ask our director, Lindsay Totty. Lindsay, how many Facebook fans does our program have?

LINDSAY TOTTY, BYLINE: About 300,000.

GREENE: All right. How do you feel about doing the show from Stockholm? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

