Australia Cracks Down On Travel Amenity Requests

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Australians are known for wanderlust, but all that overseas travel has apparently led to some unrealistic expectations. Today, the Australian government said enough is enough. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop announced that Australians abroad should not expect their embassies to pay for repairs to their jet skis or provide pest-removal assistance or lend out armored cars - all real requests. And in the event of an emergency evacuation, they won't be getting frequent flyer miles. It's MORNING EDITION.