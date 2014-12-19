Great-Great Grandmother's Gift List Keeps Growing

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with some gift-giving inspiration. If Mary Scholey can get it done, so can you. The 82-year-old from Sheffield, England, shops for 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She does start early in November, writing her own Christmas cards and shopping for presents. Her son, Stephen, told The Telegraph newspaper, she remembers the names of them all. And when it comes to Christmas, my mum is simply amazing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.