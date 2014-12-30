Car Bomb Near Parliament Another Escalation In Libyan Civil War

A car bomb exploded Tuesday in front of the parliament of the Libyan government in Tobruk. The attack is believed to be connected with the unelected Islamist government that has taken over the capital, Tripoli. Lourdes Garcia-Navarro speaks with Jon Lee Anderson of the New Yorker about the dueling governments vying for control of the oil-rich nation, which has been in turmoil since the ouster of strongman Moammar Gadhafi.

