A Photoshopped Response Sticks Up For China's Plunging Necklines

By Renee Montagne
Published January 14, 2015 at 5:34 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. China's social media is obsessed with a new Photoshopping opportunity - covering cleavage from Venus de Milo to Scarlett Johansson. This after the country's popular drama "The Empress Of China" was yanked from the airwaves briefly so sensors could cover up the low-cut bodices of the characters. The deeply cut gowns were apparently authentic to fashions of the seventh century, leaving outraged viewers, though, in the 21st. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
