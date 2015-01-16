Police In Europe Round Up Terrorist Suspects

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One week after they killed the Paris shooters, French police are still rounding up suspects. French media say police picked up a dozen people. They made those arrests during an especially tense moment across Europe.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

In what authorities say are unrelated cases, police in Belgium moved in on suspected militants. The police exchanged gunfire with suspects, killing two and arresting at least a dozen more.

Police also made arrests in Berlin. They picked up people suspected of recruiting for ISIS, the group that controls much of Iraq and Syria.