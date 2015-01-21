Oldest Woman In Scotland Knows The Secret To A Long Life

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The oldest woman in Scotland says she knows the secret to living a long life - eating a nice warm bowl of porridge every day and avoiding men. 109-year-old Jessie Gallan never married and says men are just more trouble than they're worth. Not convinced? Well, the oldest living person in the world celebrated her 116th birthday last March. And the Japanese woman - yes - has been a widow for 83 years.