Environmentally Friendly Straw Houses For Sale In Britain

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You know how the story of "The Three Little Pigs" goes. It's pretty easy for the Big Bad Wolf to huff and puff and blow the straw house down. But designers at the University of Bath in the U.K. say not by the hair of their chinny chin chins. They're building houses made of straw on sale for the first time ever on the open market. They say the material is so efficient it would offer savings of up to 90 percent on energy bills. So huff and puff on that, you Big Bad Wolf. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.