It's Up To Putin To Make Ukraine Ceasefire Stick

Leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany worked through the night to hammer out a ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine. But even as the parties were meeting, there were reports of Russia moving more heavy weaponry into the country. Robert Siegel speaks to Anne Applebaum, foreign affairs columnist for the Washington Post and Slate about the details in the ceasefire and its prospects for success.

