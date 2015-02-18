Chinese Tourists Rename Famous British Landmarks

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The Chinese tourist market is now worth about $130 billion and Britain wants a bigger share. So its tourist board, VisitBritain, held a contest on Chinese social media to give Chinese names to British landmarks. Now you can stroll down tall, rich, handsome street, also known as Savile Row, or visit London's tallest building, The Shard - in Chinese, a tower allowing us to pluck stars from the sky.