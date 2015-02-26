ISIS's 'Jihadi John' Revealed As Londoner Born In Kuwait
NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Washington Post contributor Souad Mekhennet. The Post broke the news about the identity of "Jihadi John," the masked man with a British accent who has beheaded several hostages held by the Islamic State and who speaks directly to the camera in ISIS videos. The identity was revealed as Mohammed Emwazi, a Briton from a well-to-do family who grew up in West London and graduated college with a degree in computer programming.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.