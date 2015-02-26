© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Madonna's Tumble At Brit Awards Lights Up Twitter, Stirs Ageism Debate

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published February 26, 2015 at 10:09 AM CST

Singer Madonna fell off the steps next to the stage while performing her song "Living for Love" at the Brit Awards in London. The 56-year-old singer picked herself up and continued her performance.

The fall at Wednesday's music awards show was apparently caused by a move that went wrong: A dancer tugged at Madonna's cape, which failed to detach, and the singer fell down a flight of steps. Almost immediately, she rose and continued singing.

The fall lit up Twitter, as such things do these days, with the hashtags #shefellover and #fallenmadonna both trending. The reaction, as you might expect, was mixed. Many found the fall funny:

The negative reaction spawned much conversation on Twitter about ageism and at least one essay defending the singer.

"No wonder Madonna took her Brit awards fall in her stride — she deals with much worse just for being a 56-year-old woman," columnist Bidisha wrote in The Guardian.

But there were messages of support, too:

Later, on Instagram, Madonna said:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

