A Rival's Retirement Prompts 1-Word Statement From Aussie Politician

"If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all" goes the old saw. Australian politician Anthony Albanese seems to have taken that to heart. Almost.

Upon receiving news that Max Moore-Wilton, the head of the Sydney Airport Corp. was planning to retire in May, Albanese, a member of Parliament from the opposition Labour Party, issued a one-word statement: "Good."

Australian politician's message to his bitter rival must be the shortest press release everhttp://t.co/axs7FGQzxZ pic.twitter.com/yXT66Azs14 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 27, 2015

The Sydney Morning Herald points out that the two men have been feuding over a second airport for Sydney.

