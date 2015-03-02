Canadian Banknotes Honor Spock — More Or Less

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Canadians have come up with a unique remembrance for Leonard Nimoy - a revival of Spock $5s. Those are Canadian $5 bills altered to show a pretty good facsimile of Nimoy's Mr. Spock. The prank involves drawing Spock's sharp eyebrows, black hair and pointy ears on the face of a former prime minister then adding a Starfleet badge. Apparently, the Spock $5s are still legal currency, so live long and prosper. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.