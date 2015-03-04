2 Stories Of Law And Order

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with two stories of law and order. Farmington, N.H., cops are cruising the streets looking for good behavior, like people actually using crosswalks and turn signals. When they bust a perp, he gets a coupon for a local restaurant. But no free pizza for a Finnish man who caught a 54,000-euro fine for speeding. Fines are income-based in Finland. And Reima Kuisla is a multimillionaire. Tough break, buddy, but at least you can afford your own pizza. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.