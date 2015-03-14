© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
LOOK: Images From Forest Fire That Threatens Chilean City

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published March 14, 2015 at 7:46 AM CDT

A major forest fire is threatening the Chilean coastal city of Valparaiso, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and evacuate about 4,500 people from their homes.

The fire began at an illegal garbage dump, officials said, and spread because of high winds. The Associated Press quoted Deputy Interior Secretary Mahmud Aleuy as saying another 10,000 people might need to be moved from the city, which was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2003.

The city, home to Chile's National Congress, was hit by a forest fire last April that killed 15 people.

Here are some images from the fire.

A cameraman films the fire on the outskirts of Valparaiso early Saturday. The blaze has threatened various neighborhoods and more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.
Felipe Trueba / EPA /Landov
/
Smoke from the forest fire is seen in Valparaiso on Friday.
/ Reuters /Landov
/
Flames engulf trees on the outskirts of Valparaiso on Saturday.
Felipe Trueba / EPA /Landov
/
