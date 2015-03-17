She's Behind The Billy: Hide And Seek At Ikea

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. IKEA customers are having too much fun. The furniture chain says people may not play giant games of hide-and-seek in its European stores. IKEA let that happen once in Belgium, but when thousands of people signed up to play in the Netherlands, IKEA said no. The company told Bloomberg it cannot keep customers safe if it can't find them. But that's the other thing. If people play hide-and-seek anyway, the company can't stop them unless it finds them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.