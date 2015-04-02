© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Matamoros Drug Violence Spurs Rise In Kidnapping

By John Burnett
Published April 2, 2015 at 3:37 PM CDT

Battles between rival drug gangs are flaring in the northeastern Mexican city of Matamoros. Kidnapping is increasingly being used by the narco-traffickers as an income generator. One kidnapping victim tells NPR his story.

