Julianne Moore Refuses To Reshoot Tourism Film; Project Collapses

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. She's good enough for Hollywood, but allegedly, not for Istanbul. Julianne Moore won an Oscar as best actress, but officials in Turkey were unimpressed. They hired Julianne Moore for a documentary promoting Turkey. She shot a scene recalling a visit to Turkey as a child. Turkish media say officials accuse Moore of poor acting. They wanted a re-shoot, but when you're Julianne Moore, you can say no. The film project collapsed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.