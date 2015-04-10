TV Channel In China Fails With Good News

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Work in the news for any length of time and you'll hear somebody ask, why don't you cover some good news for a change? We now have an answer, thanks to a new TV channel in China. The channel tries to focus on, quote, "the brighter side of human nature," not murders and fires. Early indications are nobody's watching. At least that's according to the China Youth Daily, which reported on the channel's failure. Now, that is a story that people will follow. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.