Isis Booted From List Of Pacific Hurricane Names

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's good to plan ahead; that's what the World Meteorological Organization does with hurricane names, picking them out years in advance. Still, sometimes you have to adjust. Next year we'll have Pacific hurricanes called Agatha, Blas and Celia. The name Isis was also on that list until the terrorist group clouded its meaning, so the organization has made a last-minute change - goodbye Isis, hello Yvette. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.