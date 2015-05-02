Kate Middleton, Wife Of Prince William, Has A Baby Girl

The wait wasn't long. Just hours after she checked into the hospital in early labor, the Duchess of Cambridge delivered a baby, Kensington Palace announced Saturday.

The baby weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and both mother and child are doing well, the palace added via Twitter.

The baby is fourth in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and brother Prince George, born in July 2013.

Officials have said the duke and duchess did not know the gender of their second child.

Devotees had been parked outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's with flags, costumes, balloons and banners for days, according to The Associated Press.

