101-Year-Old Man Among Quake Survivors Found In Nepal

Rescue workers digging through the rubble in Nepal have discovered three survivors — including a man thought to be 101 — a week after a powerful earthquake leveled buildings in the South Asian country, killing more than 7,000.

NPR's Russell Lewis reports from Kathmandu: "The man was found alive in the rubble of his home northwest of the capital Kathmandu. He only had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for observation. Rescuers found him on the same day that Nepali officials ruled out finding any more survivors from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake."

The Associated Press notes that it's not clear whether the rescue of the elderly man and two others, including one woman near Syauli village, occurred on Saturday or Sunday.

Russell says that aftershocks are continuing to rattle the Himalayan country, shaking buildings and fraying nerves.

The U.S. military flew in a large transport plane with relief supplies and helicopters. Four Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft also arrived today, he says.

The Times of India reports that about 50 bodies, including those of foreigner trekkers, were found in an avalanche-hit area of the Himalayas. None of the bodies have been identified, the newspaper quotes Pravin Pokharel, deputy superintendent of police in the northern district of Rasuwa, as saying.

The AP adds that a damaged runway at Kathmandu's international airport will likely limit the amount of aid getting in. "The weight of all the big jets flying in has been too much but officials say the medium size jets the runway was designed for can still land," the news agency says.

