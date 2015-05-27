Wedding Agency Offers Couples A Ride In Armored Personnel Carrier

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Love is a battlefield, and a wedding agency in Moscow is offering newlyweds protection - an armored personnel carrier, perfect for a shotgun wedding, though these tank-like vehicles don't have the big guns on front. They can be rented to take couples to the registrar's office or just out to dinner. Russians do go over the top for wedding photos, parading around town looking for perfect scenes. Now they can travel in style instead of, as the wedding agency puts it, in a boring limo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.