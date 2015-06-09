Japanese Author Builds Monument To Honor Dead Insects

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro. In Japan, Takeshi Yoro is a best-selling author and insect obsessive. A few years ago, he was in a movie called "Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo." And now he has created a new monument at a Japanese Temple. It shows a man with his head bent bowing to a massive beetle crawling over a rock. Yoro tells the Kyodo News agency he hopes the monument will console the souls of all the dead insects he's collected. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.